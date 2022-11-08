The test results are in. Gillette has been infected with cancer, an especially virulent form of QAnon Christian Cancer. It came in through an Open Door thinly disguised as conservative Christianity on a wave of Mass Resistance, conspiracies, and FQX propaganda. It has infected the heart, mind, and soul of the city. It feeds on lies, hate, and bigotry and is very painful. It has already infected our county commissioners and library board and will probably move on to our schools, hospital, and city council next. The symptoms are intolerance, no understanding of the reality of life and a wish to live in the past.
If allowed to proliferate unchecked it will eventually consume all that is good about Gillette. At this time there is no cure but it can be slowed by love, common sense, community activism and the truth.
