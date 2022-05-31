It seems that Kathy Halverson is under the impression that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that would end all legal abortion.
If she had done real investigating, she would know that the Supreme Court would turn abortion laws over to every state. Instead, Kathy got information by reading articles by, of all places, the World Health Organization and the CDC.
Good grief Chris, why should a state government get to decide what a woman can do with her own body?
Imagine thinking this is some kind of gotcha that wins the argument. Enjoy your Handmaid's Tale, Chris.
