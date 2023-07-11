Forgive me for submitting yet another canceled opinion. This one will be as forthright as Joe Biden and as honest as FOX news or MSNBC — ha. This one is about America, those who chose to defend her, and the people who still struggle to make her the greatest nation in the world — with kids, jobs, responsibilities, values, rodeos and great teachers in great schools like CCSD. I taught here for 32 years. Good luck with “drag queens” at “story hour” on our property. Our values are NOT of idiots on the liberal coasts with houses haunted by ghosts of infected, decaying and dying in tents, with property values following, fleeing to a state that has values that their cheating voting machines let slip by. WE are the real America, and the phony folks in dead states with dead votes are now being seen for what they really are. America first please from our Gillette News Record.

(4) comments

Howie Dewitt

Unhinged

Report Add Reply
murphy

I love it that you are on the other side. One word retorts? As usual, never address the facts, because evidently, they escape you.[beam]

Report Add Reply
FactChecker

When someone writes that “…we are assaulted each and every day by our government that is supposed to protect us, with intentional prejudice against us, DOJ, CIA, IRS, EPA,…” and “…we are the little ones in the fly over states that can take them out…”, the writer’s paranoia and illusion of grandeur can certainly be described as unhinged. Indeed, your ramblings indicate that you are highly disturbed, unstable and distraught. Please, get some professional help so you are ready when the caravans of furries get here from San Francisco.

Report
FactChecker

Thank you Brad ‘murphy’ Schofield for today’s cognitive dissonance cocktail: three parts illusion of grandeur and four parts paranoia with a dash of prejudice. Shaken, not stirred.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.