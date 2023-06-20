Regarding the Campbell County Library survey results, I am having difficulty wrapping my head around the points made in Saturday’s editorial as well as the uproar over the survey itself.

FactChecker

As long as we are ‘perhapsing’, try these. Perhaps the silent half of the library employees were afraid that a few overBEARing library board members would retaliate if they spoke the truth. Perhaps you can’t ‘wrap my head around’ the situation because you are in a cult and you have been well groomed to justify you cult’s actions.

Endlessly repeating the lies that your cult is the MAJORITY and that you just want to PROTECT the children will not make them true. Not even if you shout it in all CAPS! But, by all means, please continue the “revolting mixture of activism and cheap virtue signaling” (thank you Ed Sisti). The last election will not be the last election and so we’ll see who the majority is now that the ‘do nothing but complain and blame’ virtue signalers have exposed themselves and their tyrannical narrow minded way of governing.

