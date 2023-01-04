I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the next work session that the Library Board will be holding on Jan. 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the library. This meeting is to go through the acquisitions policy which determines which books are ordered and why. Our library has been operating under the current policy for many years with no problems, until Mass Resistance came to town.
It seems incredible that the Library Board thinks that they have more standing and experience to determine how books are selected for inclusion into our library collection, than our professional librarians who have degrees in library science and understand the importance of serving a diverse community. Chairwoman Sage Bear has often referred to booklooks.org for recommendations on books which might be of concern for sexuality, mention of drugs, alcohol, or issues of racism.
comment
Very well written, Christy!!!
