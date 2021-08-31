Oh, Nello, I’m so glad that “Big Rusty” found a nice green pasture with beautiful flowers in the cemetery. I wonder how long it took him to find this little paradise? Do you suppose that he roamed our city in its entirety before he chose this lovely little Eden? I hope he saw all the beautification projects that Gillette does have to offer and that he realizes the thousands of dollars we spent to make it so.
I also hope he traveled Skyline Drive to Southern Drive (a busy route into our community) to notice the wonderful new highway with its beautiful, wide sidewalks, but I do know why he didn’t choose this spot as his new resident even though it has other “real life” wildlife to consider to be his friends. He noticed it had some of the same qualities as his old diggings — WEEDS! Weeds whose tendrils wind up the fence post and seek water in the cracks of the curbs and sidewalks, weeds so high that he could play hide and seek with the deer and antelope who live among them (literally as many have met their demise because they couldn’t see the oncoming traffic), and weeds that make drivers play “peek-a-boo with each other as they try to turn corners. And Nello, this stretch of road doesn’t even get mowed once a year!
