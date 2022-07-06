In the battle between those arguing for the removal of “inappropriate” materials at the CCPL against the Library Board and Administrations, the community stands to lose. The battle may have started from altruistic motives, but the trajectory has shifted to a pitiful age-old battle of power and control.
So many times over the past year, young people representing the LGBTQ community and fair minded individuals from the community have voiced an urgency for understanding, fairness, and kindness much to the deaf ears of Library protesters. As many of the protesters have indicated alliance with the national Mass Resistance movement, and are infiltrating throughout local boards, and political decision making entities in the absence of experience and servant mentality. Their hidden agenda only proves the self-serving and insatiable desire for power and control. Please lend your listening ears to ALL citizens of the community, even ones who may appear “different.” They have feelings too and deserve to be heard and loved. Tragic teen suicide due to peer pressure and family pressure is very high in our community. Please lend your support and love to all. Whatever the reasons for your ongoing protests, please take a break. Your love for the community is much needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.