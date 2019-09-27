The George Amos Memorial Building, a structure built to be and used as a library for 50 years, could be used again as a library. WOW! Impressive that a big city firm could come here to Gillette, research the history of the building, investigate the parking surrounding it and make such a conclusion.
The Campbell County Commissioners gathering valuable information before approving spending millions of dollars on a branch library is checked off. As a bonus, the commissioners were given a vague statement reinforcing the idea of a downtown library. The statement contained no details, no facts only Mr. Humphries’ opinion.
