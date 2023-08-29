Imagine, Gillette wants mediocrity. I am in awe that Gillette’s Library Board and the County Commissioners have, for the first time, not wanted the best and brightest for a position. I don’t think that has ever happened in Gillette before.

(1) comment

HEM

Miss Hunter. Hello. Please allow me to present an alternative point of view, based exclusively on my opinion.

A question that should be asked is what is a director? A google search reveals the following – “…A director is a…professional who oversees an aspect of an organization…oversee managers and may assist them in managing a department, team, or project…” Further research reveals, “…duties may include creating business strategies, communicating with governance boards (i.e. the current library board), conducting employee performance reviews, preparing budgets, providing employees resources they need, ensuring an organization complies with established rules and regulations, understanding and resolving conflicts, and great customer service skills…”

As I see it, librarians help patrons with a variety of tasks including problem-solving, literacy, jobs skills, research, and technologies. Is an advanced degree in library science a requirement? I don’t know. Let me give you an example. In the Department of Veterans Affairs most Chiefs of Staff at the VA Medical Centers are NOT physicians, nor are they healthcare professionals. Additionally, the current VA Secretary is NOT a Veteran. Does that make a difference? Perhaps, but (in the case of the VA), these individuals were selected for their leadership qualities and their abilities to lead major organizations (i.e. the VA is the second largest federal agency behind DOD).

I have been involved in leadership positions for more than 40 years – as a Combat Veteran and an SES in the Federal Government. Would I be qualified to lead the library? I think so. I can lead my librarians, address their needs (personal and professional), rely on them for guidance, involve them in the decision-making process (ultimately, I would be responsible and accountable for the final decision), and make them feel part of the team. That is a leadership strategy which has never failed me in more than four decades of leadership/managerial positions. As for my absence of a unique library science skill set, would On-The-Job (OJT) training suffice? Could I immerse myself in an aggressive self-study program? Could I seek guidance from my librarians who are the Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)? I think so.

Thank you for the opportunity to respond.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.