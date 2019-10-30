I expect that the sky will be full of drones in the not to distant future, but to the general public imagine the hassle of charging, maintaining, and launching a personal drone anywhere and in diverse weather, using a viewer with limited range and hard to see screen in daylight. This will not work on a large scale.
I predict instead, there will be “drone stations” at central locations, capable of charging and dispatching drones, as ordered and viewed by your personal cell phone or computer, from any location, for any location. Duplicate requests can be handled by one drone signal to multiple phones, thus reducing drone traffic at a popular event.
