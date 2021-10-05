My hat is off to you for the outstanding editorial in Saturday’s paper. To use some of the old Norwegian’s style, I was thrilled to see you take the quill pen out of the inkwell and put it to great use.
Unlike me, who swats flies with a military flamethrower, you used grace and eloquence to bring the very vocal minority and our wily and cunning County Commissioners and their very underhanded practices into the public eye.
