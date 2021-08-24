He has been found! It kind of reminded me of the great racing horse Secretariat. Was of the same color, very large and had a very big heart. He just loved his artsy platform that he stood on located on the right side going north off the Gurley overpass.
He enjoyed watching the Legion Baseball games, watching over our National Guardsman, counting the vehicles that would stop at Quik Shop and enjoying watching the vehicles that would travel along Gurley just a few yards from his standing place. He really enjoyed Christmas for he would be decorated with garland, wreaths, etc.
