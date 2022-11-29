Why are we allowing a radical right-wing hate group from the EAST COAST called Mass Resistance to influence the policies of our public library?
Recently the newly appointed library board members Sage Bear, Chelsie Collier, Darcy Lyons, and Chuck Butler have decided to draft new policies for the library that are influenced by some people in Gillette who support the Mass Resistance movement. They are looking at the collections policy, which governs how books are chosen for the library. This will affect what books will be available in the library and who gets to read them. The board has blocked the library and librarians from association with the American Library Association and the Wyoming Library Association. This will affect librarian training, book awards for young writers and readers, and so much more.
