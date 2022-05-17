In 2021, concerned citizens in Gillette did their utmost to compel county leadership into protecting local youth from sexual propaganda at the library. At every turn, library director Terri Lesley opposed us, as did 4 out of 5 board members.
In 2021, it was pointed out if leadership at the Campbell County Public Library did not work with citizens to protect children, this could result in funding being pulled. Well, as of 2022, the $42,000 spent on youth activities at the library through the “Penny Power” 1% tax has been revoked.
