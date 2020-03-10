Norm states “From the Greek poet Archilochus: … the fox knows many things, but the hedgehog knows one big thing.” (Obviously, this is from yet another liberal college, whom we continue to suffer for). Far be it from me to have some fun here though, for I will go toe-to-toe with any liberal, anytime, anywhere, anyplace and anyone will tell you so.
I guess this “Do we need a fox, or a hedgehog?” was written to make us political, and the person who wrote it has my admiration, as I decoded his message one line at a time. In short, Trump is a Hedgehog and has only “one-rotten vision” and the Dems are “foxes.” Really Norm? Let me offer a different view, as us “little people” should be entitled to a response, if all playing fields that are equal and “un-decoded”!
