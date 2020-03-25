On Monday, I saw five young men downtown, chatting on the sidewalk outside of a store. All of them had distanced themselves about 6 feet apart. Thanks, guys!
If all of us act this responsibly, maybe we could get through this with no one in Campbell County having to die. How cool would that be?
