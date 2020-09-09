Writing about people we love that have passed on is one of the most difficult writing assignments anyone could have delivered to their doorstep. Nevertheless, this Norwegian shall not be remiss in his duty to try to explain just what we had in our wonderful Kathy Brown, (almost four decades long as a Gillette News Record reporter) and what we have lost as she, like all of us must do in time, slip into the bonds of eternity, for she, like we all are, are simply but one day away from mother time.
I could go on and on about the awards and accolades Kathy Brown has earned throughout her incredible journey on the writing table at the Gillette News Record, helping students, coaches, teachers and life, while forging ahead through the road of reason and possibilities.
