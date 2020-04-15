I am a bit confused as to why we abandoned sweeping the streets of Gillette due to social distancing and COVID-19.
Last time I looked, the street sweeper was operated by only one person. Am I missing something? Is this not the perfect time to sweep our streets as the traffic is very minimal and we need to keep as many people engaged as possible.
