Another new year has “snuck” upon us, dressed remarkably like “Father time,” moving the youngest amongst us one year closer to that very special first day of school, while moving other excited teens one year closer to that driver’s license they have been tap-dancing for.
Another new year moves some of our youth to college or technical schools, and others out of the same, to a lifetime of making “the American dream” their very own, with a home, career and new additions to the family. God bless them all!
