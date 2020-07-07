“Equal justice under the law” in Campbell County, Wyoming
If you are female: (From the Gillette News Record 6-20-2020) The woman who admitted stealing $39,585 in tax money while working at the Campbell County Treasurer’s Office will be asked to pay restitution of $2,500. “... The felony conviction is enough of a punishment. Wirthwein said she didn’t need jail time ‘and certainly not prison time.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.