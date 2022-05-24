Well Mr. Bennett I guess I have to respond to your “I WIN!” letter to the editor.
Basically all you accomplished was to sabotage the youth programs and the administration at the library. So I hope you are proud of yourself. It would have been different if your issues had been based on fact but they were based on nothing more than your fear, ignorance, QAnon conspiracies, and religious intolerance so we all lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.