Even though it seems that the summer has just started, it is going quickly, and before you know it, fair time will be here.
The 4-H kids have already been working all winter with their animals, crafts, and projects. Have you been doing projects this winter? Why not enter them in the fair this year? Show off your talent! The Open Class Divisions are for all ages, whether you sew, knit, paint, do bead work, take pictures, or have a green thumb. Start planning ahead. You don’t have to be in 4-H to enter. The fair books are out, so pick one up and glance through it. I saw them the other day at the library and Senior Center. You may be surprised where your projects can be entered. The names of the superintendents are listed in the front of the book if you have questions. We need your entries this year! What a feeling of accomplishment when you take home a blue ribbon!! (By the way, there are premiums along with the ribbons. Get “paid” for your entries).
