On Monday, Feb. 27, I attended the library board meeting. As I sat there and listened to all the proceedings and speakers, I was astonished as to why we are even discussing this issue. It should be a NO-brainer as to where these books belong. They are pure filth disguised as books for children and they are not even disguised! The authors and those who are trying to sell us on these books aren’t even hiding the true facts on the content. They leave nothing to the imagination as they teach children all the aspects of having sex with all genders, ages and yes, even our youngest vulnerable little ones who should be playing and being kids like we were allowed to be growing up.
Books like these are not science, biology or any other benefit to our kids or, for that matter, adults. They are just plain pornography! I would dare say the News Record could not even print the contents of these books or show pictures or diagrams that are contained in these books.
