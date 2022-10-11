Pity the poor offended Wyoming lawyers who took offense that Harriet Hageman articulated the belief of millions of American voters that our last election was not conducted fairly. Even Axios-Momentive, not organizations associated with supporting conservatives, had polls revealing almost 40% of Americans think the last election was flawed.
Citing 62 judicial outcomes that denied the claims of disaffected voters, these attorneys equate the benches’ opinions with reality. Those of us who are not attorneys marvel at the legal hair-splitting, but are not impressed by missing the whole hairdo in the end.
(2) comments
Election deniers are reality deniers. Can't wait to see what kind of policies these QOP nutjobs start implementing.
I wonder what Dr. John Mansell has to say about covid death rates being significantly higher among Republicans than Democrats. Again, denying reality has real world consequences.
