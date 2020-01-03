How disappointing to open up the “Winter Sports” section and find not one single word, picture, or mention of the Gillette Wild high school hockey team.
As a matter of fact, I can’t say you have mentioned them at all this season. They are back-to-back state champions who are working hard on another undefeated season to get to the state playoffs. One would think these kids and their coaches’ achievements would matter.
(1) comment
I agree with Laurie 100%. This high school team is made up of hockey players from both local high schools. They represent our county with the highest level of play and sportsmanship. There are a lot of hockey lovers in Campbell County who would love to see teams of all levels represented in our newspaper. Hundreds of these hockey players are committed to being the best players they can be and play all over the state. How about some recognition in our local paper? You could forget about some of the national sports stories and showcase our local hockey teams. They deserve it!
