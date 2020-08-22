This is in response to Deb Michaels’ rant! I was born and raised here. In my 54 years, I have never seen something quite as offensive as this letter.
I, for one, am happy to be living in Gillette, Wyoming, away from the progressiveness of the East. If you find loving God and your country offensive, you need to leave. If you find helping your neighbor and standing firm on Christian principles offensive, you need to leave!
(1) comment
I agree with this letter 100%, including "If you think that censoring anyone is OK, you need to leave!" But I do chuckle, because isn't that our side doing the censoring now?
