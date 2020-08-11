Campbell County needs to send respected, recognized, and experienced representation to the 2021 Wyoming Legislature. Voters in Senate District #24 with their vote in Wyoming’s Aug. 18 Primary can make that happen.
Michael Von Flatern has done an outstanding job for the past 16 years working for Campbell County’s BEST interests — a safer Highway 59 with additional passing lanes, state financial assistance to get us an adequate and safe water supply from the Madison, and financial support for the Gillette College Technical Education Center.
