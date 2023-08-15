This particular and rare opinion by Brad Schofield is reserved to tell the world how much I admire and appreciate Ann Turner, whose family commandeered and ran the News Record since Christ was a kid. A Wyoming institution for sure! I think the world of her and always will. Did I agree with her? Almost never, but she was the master at keeping “The Fat Norwegian” from driving off the dock, and did it for decades. Now that tremendous task has been handed off to Jake Goodrick — sorry Jake.

