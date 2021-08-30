In response to Kathy Halvorsen, “that religion should not dictate other’s beliefs.” Neither should non-religion dictate other’s beliefs. People are being intimidated into accepting the LBGTQ agenda, witness a local church being vandalized for speaking out against this agenda.
Freedom of speech should allow every person in this great country the freedom to speak out against those things they find wrong or that they disagree with without being labeled, harassed or intimidated, regardless of the issue.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
(1) comment
The intimidators become the intimidated and then whine that their freedom of speech has been curtailed. Maybe you should reconsider your ‘teaching’ techniques. Hint: A little more Holy Spirit with a lot less condemnation, control and rage. Your misinterpretation of Matthew 28:20 led to the bloody crusades of the middle ages and do not justify your post-modern crusade techniques. Lead by example with the love and humility of Christ; not pride and political intimidation.
