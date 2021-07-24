I was born and raised in Gillette, and here’s what I believe:
- I believe Jesus is the way to freedom (John 14:6).
- As I seek to live like Jesus would (John 13:15), I believe it is not my job to condemn others (John 3:17). I get to simply love them (Mark 12:31).
- I believe Jesus is the way to holy peace and with failed attempts have never experienced that holy peace outside of him (John 14:27).
- I believe that my God is not the problem. People are (Romans 3:10).
- I believe people are flawed, including me, but I can live without shame knowing Jesus took that punishment for me (Romans 6:23).
- I believe Christians are not called to point fingers at the world, but are called to love all people with open arms.
- I believe most Christians talk too much and don’t listen enough (Proverbs 10:19; James 1:19).
- I believe most Christians represent Jesus poorly (Proverbs 11:12).
- I believe most Christians choose to be a wall that stops outsiders from understanding and pursuing Jesus.
- I believe we are called to be the light of the world with our good deeds (Matthew 5:14-16). I believe many Christians do not light the world, and when they don’t, they try to use ugly words and actions in attempts to shine bright.
- I believe God will one day hold Christians accountable for every human they have pushed away from Jesus by misrepresenting his love (2 Corinthians 5:10).
- In conclusion, I believe Christians are called to love people to Jesus, not condemn them. I believe Jesus loves everyone. This includes every race and The LGBTQ community. So I make the conscious choice to love every race and The LGBTQ community.
