BINGO!! You win the prize. (Is that simple enough for the Library Board members and County Commissioners to understand?) You hit the nail on the head in every way in your Saturday, Aug. 5 editorial.

(1) comment

Current Resident
Current Resident

"Maybe doing so will save your positions in the next election."

Translated: Bend the knee to the shrieking mob, or else.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.