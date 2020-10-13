Recently a few colorful, hand-painted signs have been placed along the county road, reading “Wake Up America.”
Not sure what our artist intends, but the sunny image gives me a hopeful feeling. A new day. A fresh start. So thanks, whoever you are, and take care.
(1) comment
Sorry those signs are most likely from the Qanon group who are pushing completely ridiculous conspiracy theories about Democrats. They should be removed.
