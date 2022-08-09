To the voters in Senate District 23, I encourage you to support Eric Barlow with your vote. He has proven himself as an effective legislator with the ability to get things done for the good of Campbell County and the State of Wyoming. Being selected to be Speaker of the House by his peers shows their respect and trust in him in a leadership role. We are facing multiple challenges in the next few years and need someone of his caliber, integrity, and ability to get things done to represent our county, businesses and citizens.
His opponent didn’t even meet the first requirement of running for public office by filing as a candidate before the filing deadline.
