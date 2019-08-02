As a former employee of the Campbell County Senior Center, I would like to address that situation.
What is happening there is not something new. I left the center in 2014 after realizing the focus, in my opinion, was numbers and not the seniors. That is the most important part of all, the seniors. These are our parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends — vital, wise and wonderful people being overlooked in the confusion.
