I heard that they are losing money on the “Jockey House” at the Cam-plex. Can we rent it out to contractors or roustabout companies like they do in the industrial park, or possibly campers that house the contractors for jobs in town?
Should we not be able to make these properties profitable? Maybe we should shut them down. You are using my “tax dollars” so use them responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.