At a recent Collection Development Policy meeting, library board member, Chuck Butler admitted to working for Bear’s Dry Cleaning, a business owned by Library Board Chair Sage Bear, and state Rep. John Bear. This is a conflict of interest.
I reviewed past library board meetings and discovered that Butler has voted in lockstep with Chair Bear: 100% of his votes match hers. This shows Butler is incapable of thinking independently of Bear which is understandable. I would have difficulty voting against my boss in public. I would worry that it would put a strain on our working relationship or my job. Butler probably feels the same way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.