I had the pleasure of attending the Tuesdays in the Gardens in the Inspiration Gardens at Mount Pisgah.
I would like to encourage all to come and enjoy the great music, food and drink. The venue at Inspiration Gardens is the perfect place to showcase one of our most beautiful spots in Gillette. The staff and board of our cemetery district and all involved did a wonderful job planning this event.
