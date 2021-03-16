Once again our Republican leaders choose to whine about the unfairness of everything they disagree with. Sen. Barrasso had an interview Sunday morning with George Stephanopoulos where he whined about the latest COVID relief package.
He claims that only 9% of the money goes to COVID relief. That’s a lie. He says “blue states and cities shouldn’t get bailed out.” In his mind because California and New York closed down everything when the pandemic first started, they shouldn’t get as much money as states like Wyoming who mostly stayed open. Really? How much sense does that make? If every state had followed the guidelines and shut down, wore masks, and reopened slowly according to the guidelines, we would have been done with this a long time ago. We could have saved a lot of lives. Gov. Noem of South Dakota bragged that they didn’t shut down at all. So if they were unaffected by the pandemic, they shouldn’t get a dime of the relief money.
