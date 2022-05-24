Response to Kathy Halverson:
Why do you have a problem with each state making its own decision? Most everyone wants the feds out of their lives so this is a way to get some of the responsibility back to the states. If I have my choice it will be the State. I see this ‘get your hands off my body.” This is exactly what the feds are trying to do.
(0) comments
