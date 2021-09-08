Any reasonably intelligent, common sense individual doesn’t have to buy a vowel to figure this out. All one has to do is watch what is going on. The Democrats have one commandment that motivates them: If they can’t win under the present rules, rules that have guided this country for 250 years, then they must change the rules.
How do they do that? While they have the power and the majority, they must push through legislation that makes their agenda a reality. One must always keep in mind that the Democrats, especially the Democratic leadership, think that they are smarter than you are. You are what Hillary Clinton called a “deplorable” who clings to your guns and Bibles and just aren’t as smart and sophisticated as they are, in effect, you are a Republican conservative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.