I watched the June 30 debate by Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives with much appreciation to both Wyoming PBS and Sheridan College.
Wyoming's primary election is only a month away, so we have only a few weeks left to make up our minds about the candidate for whom we will vote. Proportionately speaking, we Wyoming voters have more NATIONALLY significant voting power in this particular congressional election than we have ever had before. While the attention of the rest of the nation, indeed of the free world, is upon us voters here in Wyoming, we cannot hide our heads in the sand while pretending disinterest in this particular election or the significance of what happened in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Typical lie steal and cheat Democrat with no personal code of conduct. If Liz Cheney were truly an honest constitutional supporter, she would be demanding the release of the American Gulag prisoners on reasonable bail, and give them speedy trials as REQUIRED IN THE 6TH AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION. If she won't do that, she belongs in the gulag herself.
Count me in. I officially became a proud RINO a week ago. Integrity and sanity over crazy people.
Democrats have 3 candidates in their own primary....don't they want to select their best candidate to go up against the Republican nominee in November?
