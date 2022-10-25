At the Library Board meeting in September, Chairwoman Bear unilaterally decided that the library mission statement needs to be changed, by adding the words “community standards.” The question is whose standards represent the community? There is no secret that there is a large division within our community. Our wonderful librarians are tasked with selecting books which are representative of ALL members of our community. They have received training in how to achieve this important goal on behalf of us all, and we need to trust them and their education to achieve this.
(3) comments
Elections have consequences...the library board is in charge of the library, no? I'm not sure I see your point?
Her point is found in the words she used. "Chairwoman Bear unilaterally appointed five individuals (all not members of the board) to a committee to devise a system for evaluating children’s books."
Sage Bear is providing a great example of government peering over your shoulder and dictating what you can and cannot have access to at the local library. These real Republicans are demonstrating what big government and limited freedom will look like in their hands...think about this when you vote!
