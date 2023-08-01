Regarding our country’s ongoing disaster, it all boils down to one single word applying to ANY newspaper: “relevant.” Truth is “relevant” when held to power.
(3) comments
The disaster you're referring to is the former president with over 70 criminal indictments running again to get out of his legal woes, yes? The same former president who called the media the "enemy of the state", yes? Just checking, Brad.
The disaster is the entire U.S. political system. A two-party system is ripe for deception and our politicians have done a masterful job of playing the WWE Wrestling scam on American Citizens all the way to the bank, since President Eisenhower left office. It has not gotten better nor will it. The seriousness of this is no longer about political parties at present. We're all on a downhill slide. That's why multitudes of countries are beginning to ditch the dollar as their prime trading currency. The dream has become a nightmare and it's just the beginning of the end and sadly, most Americans are too naive to see it.
Americans will never accept a European-style coalition government. It'd be great to see a viable third party to keep the other two in check but we're so firmly entrenched in team sport politics I doubt it'll change in our lifetime.
