I’ll make this short and to the point. The City of Gillette is once again going to ask the residents to pay more for utilities. It would seem that this is becoming a yearly occurrence. But wait, we also have an additional 1% sales tax that they are burning through like drunken sailors. There are all kinds of major projects proposed right now all in the name of progress.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against progress so long as it is fiscally sane. This spending madness has to stop at some point. I, like many residents, are to the point where we can’t afford to keep our lawns green or grow a garden because of the already high water costs. Has anyone who makes spending decisions ever heard of priorities? I think not.
