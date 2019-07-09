Highway 51 from Garner Lake Road to American Ranch Road is inside the radius of homes — MINE and many others. For what? The PGI to go out with a bang?
The best spot for this is in a war zone, not my neighborhood as it is a BOMB and nothing less! A big boom? No pretty lights? An explosion and an ugly flash big enough on the Richter scale to close the highway? The railroad? This is not fireworks to oohhh! and ahhh! at, people! THIS IS A BOMB! NOTHING LESS!
