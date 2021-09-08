On July 17 and 18, Gillette celebrated Pride. You probably didn’t notice it unless you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or you’re a member of the group who through intimidation caused Mikayla Oz to cancel her magic show. The same group that intimidated her a group that has also been protesting books and the local library has now set its sights on PFLAG Gillette, claiming we “promote homosexuality.”
PFLAG chapters don’t directly serve youth, but all our chapters across the country, including our chapter, serve LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families, and allies who seek information and support. By supporting parents, we indirectly support their kids of all ages because when parents support and affirm their LGBTQ+ kids, those kids thrive We have many people in Gillette who directly support youth, and we applaud those efforts including the work of our school district in creating a school climate that protects all students (including LGBTQ+ students) with anti-bullying programs and understanding counselors, among many interventions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.