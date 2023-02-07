I am not quite sure why I am involving myself in the discussion regarding the library LGBT issues. I generally live a peaceful and uncriticized life. I have not read any of the books in question so am not qualified to make any comments on them. I will comment on the last paragraph of Kathy Halvorsen’s recent letter to the editor. Let me say at the beginning that all I know about Kathy comes from reading her letters to the editor in the Gillette News Record. If I knew her personally I might very well like her though we would often find ourselves in disagreement. Nor do I know anything about the Open Door Church. Since the newspaper enforces a 300-word limit, I have to leave the 2nd and 3rd part of my comments to a subsequent letter(s).
It often happens that people pervert the Bible, including the teachings of Jesus, to their own agenda. One can pick and choose those teachings in the Bible that one agrees with and ignore those that one does not agree with or finds unpleasant. There are also creative methods of interpretation which say the Bible does not mean what it says. Kathy refers to the “true teachings of Jesus. Love and acceptance of all, even those you don’t agree with.” Jesus and the apostles did teach love and acceptance.
