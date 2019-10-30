I want to note the good work of Sen. John Barrasso during this time of energy transition with his legislation on direct air carbon capture, and infrastructure bills.
He noted that “... the climate is changing and we, collectively, have a responsibility to do something about it.” (New York Times, Dec. 18, 2018). More recently, in referring to his USE IT Act, he said, “I want to make American energy as clean as we can, as fast as we can, without raising costs on families” (June 27, 2019, his website). This is good: instigating a variety of solutions on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the impact to Wyoming folks.
