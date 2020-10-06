What a special Plein Air (outdoor painting) day AVA (Advocacy for Visual Arts) coordinated at a northeast Wyoming ranch Sept. 26! Ten or so artists set up their easels and chairs for a few wet hours, as the day was dreary, overcast and sometimes raining. But never fear as Wyoming weather dished out glorious cloud drama all day long, including some breakthrough sunshine!
The landscape was varied, from green fields to golden cottonwood and shimmering aspens. Stark cliffs tempted the views upward to views of our Wyoming Devils Tower! How lucky we felt to transfer those colorful sites to paper — watercolors, oils and pastels were the artists’ preferences as we poured out our inspired selves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.