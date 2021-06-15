I have written a letter to the mayor as well as every city council member voicing my objection to Mayor Louise Carter-King’s proclamation declaring June in Gillette as “Gay Pride Month.” I would ask is the mayor and council going to proclaim July as “Biblical Marriage Pride Month?”
I personally do not hate any member of the LGBTQ community. As a conservative Christian who believes in marriage as described in the Holy Bible I do not agree with their lifestyle, but I also agree with Christ’s commission to love all people.
